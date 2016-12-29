Northern Trust Corp Has $314,195,000 Position in Apache Corp. (APA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,919,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apache Corp. were worth $314,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apache Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 649,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Apache Corp. by 40.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 273,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Apache Corp. by 54.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 249,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Apache Corp. by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) opened at 64.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. The company’s market capitalization is $24.51 billion. Apache Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Apache Corp. had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 166.56%. Apache Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache Corp. will post ($0.96) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Apache Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.42%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KLR Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Apache Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Apache Corp. from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Apache Corp. from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Apache Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apache Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other news, insider James L. House sold 8,000 shares of Apache Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $507,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.02 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,435.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apache Corp.

Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company. Both domestically and internationally, the Company explores for, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company has exploration and production interests in four countries: the United States, Canada, Egypt, and the United Kingdom (North Sea).

