Noble Corp. (NE) Bond Prices Fall 1.3%

An issue of Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) debt fell 1.3% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $95.25 and was trading at $96.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Noble Corp. in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Noble Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Noble Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Noble Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Noble Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,430 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.21. Noble Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Noble Corp. had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm earned $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Corp. will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Corp. by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Corp. during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Corp. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Corp. by 1,343.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Corp. by 112.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corp. Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

