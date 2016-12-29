NEXT (NXGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares. NEXT has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19.

NEXT Company Profile

