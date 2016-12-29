NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 362 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 37.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded down 0.48% on Thursday, reaching $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 379,936 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.95 and a 12-month high of $183.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 6,250 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $988,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 1,065 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $169,111.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,296.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (FactSet) is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications to the global investment community. The Company operates through three segments based on geographic business activities: the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Sales, consulting, data collection, product development and software engineering are the primary functional groups within the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific segments that provide global financial and economic information to investment managers, investment banks and other financial services professionals.

