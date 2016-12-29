New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 39,755 Shares of BP PLC (BP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP PLC (NYSE:BP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BP PLC were worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in BP PLC by 7.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 39,936,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,418,148,000 after buying an additional 2,624,676 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BP PLC by 19.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,849,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,273,003,000 after buying an additional 5,815,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BP PLC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,510,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $834,873,000 after buying an additional 164,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP PLC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,240,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after buying an additional 815,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,388,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $259,786,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC (NYSE:BP) traded up 0.56% during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,212 shares. BP PLC has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company’s market capitalization is $118.08 billion.

BP PLC (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BP PLC had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company earned $48.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP PLC will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. BP PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -195.08%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP PLC in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Independent Research GmbH upgraded BP PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr cut BP PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Howard Weil cut BP PLC from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

BP PLC Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft.

