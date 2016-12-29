New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $245,877,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund continued to hold its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $245,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Honeywell International by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 115.75 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $120.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $245,877,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-245877000-stake-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon/1135417.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.74.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $329,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.