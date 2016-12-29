New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20,718,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. were worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Eaton Vance Corp. by 467.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Eaton Vance Corp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eaton Vance Corp. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) traded down 0.10% on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 97,095 shares of the company traded hands. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Eaton Vance Corp. had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $346.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Eaton Vance Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EV. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Corp. in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In other news, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $250,735.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,445.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 166,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,994,396.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,057,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Eaton Vance Corp.

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to individuals and institutions. The Company seeks to develop and sustain management expertise across a range of investment disciplines, and offer investment products and services through various distribution channels.

