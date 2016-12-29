Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report published on Friday. Leerink Swann currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $96.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 37.99 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.30 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $164,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products focused on neurological and endocrine-based diseases and disorders. The Company’s two lead late-stage clinical programs are Elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for women’s health that is partnered with AbbVie Inc (AbbVie), and NBI-98854 (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor for the treatment of movement disorders.

