NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered NBT Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered NBT Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) opened at 42.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Mitchell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $70,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin A. Dietrich sold 21,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $873,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 77.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and other subsidiaries, which provide commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

