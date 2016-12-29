Navient Corp. (NAVI) Debt Trading 2% Higher

An issue of Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) debt rose 2% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on October 25, 2024. The debt is now trading at $96.00 and was trading at $94.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Navient Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 1,010,932 shares of the stock were exchanged. Navient Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Navient Corp. had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $405 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Navient Corp. will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Navient Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Navient Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Navient Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Navient Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Navient Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/navient-corp-navi-debt-trading-2-higher/1135753.html.

Navient Corp. Company Profile

Navient Corporation is a loan management, servicing and asset recovery company. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP), as well as the portfolio of Private Education Loans. FFELP Loans are insured or guaranteed by state based on guaranty agreements among the United States Department of Education (ED) and these agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.