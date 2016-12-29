Nationwide Fund Advisors Raises Position in Incyte Corp. (INCY)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Incyte Corp. were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte Corp. by 18.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Incyte Corp. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,784 shares. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 136.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. Incyte Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $109.95.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Incyte Corp. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised Incyte Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $99.00 target price on Incyte Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $298,514.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

