Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $3,256,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corp. were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,810,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,681,478,000 after buying an additional 494,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corp. by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,755,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,195,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,644,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,944,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,150,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,924,000 after buying an additional 218,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,930,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $904,400,000 after buying an additional 204,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 0.07% during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.13. 858,206 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corp. has a one year low of $138.57 and a one year high of $169.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.04.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company earned $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corp. had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corp. will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.50 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.72.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $249,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 20,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,997,388.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,467,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

