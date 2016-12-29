Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $10,877,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 95.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded up 0.23% on Thursday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 472,092 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.98. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp. raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes and sells organic and natural products under brand names, which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company operates in five segments: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Hain Pure Protein. The Company’s brands include Almond Dream, Arrowhead Mills, BluePrint, Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Danival, DeBoles, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Europe’s Best, Farmhouse Fare, Frank Cooper’s, Gale’s, Garden of Eatin’, GG UniqueFiber, Hartley’s, Health Valley, Imagine, Johnson’s Juice Co, Lima, Linda McCartney, MaraNatha, New Covent Garden Soup Co, Rice Dream, Robertson’s, Rudi’s Organic Bakery, Rudi’s Gluten-Free Bakery, Sensible Portions, Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials and Soy Dream, among others.

