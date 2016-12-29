Shares of Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Moelis & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America Corp. started coverage on shares of Moelis & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Co. in a report on Sunday, November 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moelis & Co. (MC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/moelis-co-mc-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1135593.html.

Shares of Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC) traded up 1.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 80,313 shares of the stock traded hands. Moelis & Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.69 million. Moelis & Co. had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moelis & Co. will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Moelis & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co. by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co. during the second quarter worth $222,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory firm. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. The Company advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.