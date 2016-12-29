MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wunderlich lifted their price objective on shares of MobileIron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MobileIron from $7.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) opened at 3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. MobileIron has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company’s market cap is $279.93 million.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. MobileIron had a negative net margin of 44.20% and a negative return on equity of 124.35%. The business earned $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MobileIron will post ($0.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MobileIron by 25.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,044,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MobileIron during the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MobileIron by 17.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MobileIron during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in MobileIron by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 190,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

