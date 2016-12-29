Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (NYSE:ETE) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (NYSE:ETE) opened at 19.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.84. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm earned $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Energy Transfer Equity L.P.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity L.P. will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. during the second quarter worth about $7,265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 645.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 293,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 253,742 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 74.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Equity L.P. Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) directly and indirectly owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and SUN LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company, through its family of companies, owns and operates over 71,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), refined products and crude oil pipelines.

