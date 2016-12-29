Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $54,396,000 Position in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy Corp. were worth $54,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 554.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) opened at 68.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Corp. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $72.49.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The company earned $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 billion. Valero Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corp. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Valero Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $54,396,000 Position in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-has-54396000-position-in-valero-energy-corp-vlo/1135443.html.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Valero Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.26 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Howard Weil increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy Corp. from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy Corp. from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

About Valero Energy Corp.

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.