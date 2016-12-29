Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.70 ($2.49).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTO. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Mitie Group PLC from GBX 172 ($2.11) to GBX 174 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.04) target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investec cut shares of Mitie Group PLC to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 176 ($2.16) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Phillip Bentley bought 1,852,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £3,594,152.64 ($4,415,420.93).

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) traded down 1.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224.80. 695,220 shares of the company traded hands. Mitie Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 165.00 and a one year high of GBX 319.20. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 783.88 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Mitie Group PLC Company Profile

Mitie Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing management services. The Company focuses on providing strategic outsourcing services. It operates through the segments, including Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Its Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services.

