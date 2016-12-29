Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 700,612 HanesBrands Inc. (HBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HanesBrands during the second quarter valued at $59,627,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of HanesBrands by 112.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,673,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 1,948,446 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HanesBrands by 170.5% in the second quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,924,000 after buying an additional 1,820,170 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of HanesBrands during the third quarter valued at $28,283,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HanesBrands by 128.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after buying an additional 1,082,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 998,365 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.96. HanesBrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. HanesBrands had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 61.39%. The business earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HanesBrands Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. HanesBrands’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. FBR & Co set a $39.00 target price on shares of HanesBrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HanesBrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of HanesBrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of HanesBrands in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HanesBrands in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

In other news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $133,217.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,612.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HanesBrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of apparels. The Company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer and International. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette and Gear for Sports.

