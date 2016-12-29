Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 110,476 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,117 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV were worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 542.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV during the second quarter worth $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 260.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded down 0.28% during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 485,369 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $107.54.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. NXP Semiconductors NV had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post $5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-purchases-110476-shares-of-nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi/1135481.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vetr upgraded NXP Semiconductors NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.48 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors NV from $110.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

NXP Semiconductors NV Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company and a long-standing supplier. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments include High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.