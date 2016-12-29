MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (MSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:MSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) opened at 13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. MidSouth Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSL. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 58,116 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 629,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 71.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

