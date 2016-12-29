Micron Technology’s (MU) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brean Capital increased their target price on Micron Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Vetr upgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.87 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 22.78 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $23.69 billion.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,605,849.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,107,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,770.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 79.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 99.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

