Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note published on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Vetr lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $24.93 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 22.78 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $23.69 billion. Micron Technology has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business earned $3.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,107,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,770.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott J. Deboer sold 48,780 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,121,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 238,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $3,441,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $10,943,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

