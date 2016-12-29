MetLife Inc. (MET) EVP Peter M. Carlson Sells 23,636 Shares

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Peter M. Carlson sold 23,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,283,907.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,128.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) opened at 53.97 on Thursday. MetLife Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business earned $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/metlife-inc-met-evp-peter-m-carlson-sells-23636-shares/1135330.html.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 365.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 151.4% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 15.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 172.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 70,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.