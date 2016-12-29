Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1 Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 27,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 53.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $765.15. 3,158,299 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $761.54 and a 200 day moving average of $768.41. Amazon.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.00 and a 12-month high of $847.21. The firm has a market cap of $363.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com Inc. will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $880.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $968.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up previously from $825.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $920.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

