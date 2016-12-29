Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ (MACK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MACK. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $5.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) opened at 4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock’s market cap is $545.68 million.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company earned $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 70,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,196,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after buying an additional 958,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines consisting of therapeutics paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. Its therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-398, MM-302, MM-121, MM-141 and MM-151.

