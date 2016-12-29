Meredith Corp. (MDP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith Corp. were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $36,045,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meredith Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Meredith Corp. by 249.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meredith Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Meredith Corp. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 148,390 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.06. Meredith Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64.

Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Meredith Corp. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business earned $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Corp. will post $3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Meredith Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 998 shares of Meredith Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $51,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meredith Corp. Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing company. The Company operates two business segments namely local media and national media. Its national media segment includes national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities and business-to-business marketing products and services.

