Merck & Co. (MRK) Receives $64.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Merck & Co. from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Merck & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $566,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 514,957 shares in the company, valued at $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 512.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 374,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 313,068 shares during the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co. during the second quarter valued at $19,783,000. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 14.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,099,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,503,000 after buying an additional 120,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 59.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. Merck & Co. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. Merck & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co. will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

