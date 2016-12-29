MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $5.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) opened at 5.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $111.54 million. MediWound has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 148.23% and a negative net margin of 1,776.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MediWound during the second quarter valued at $13,302,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $1,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediWound by 91,055.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 182,111 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in MediWound by 125.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, received marketing authorization from the European Union agency (EMA) and the Israeli and Argentinean ministries of health for removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial and full thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

