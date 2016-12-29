McKesson Corp. (MCK) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its position in McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson Corp. were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Corp. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Corp. during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Motco increased its stake in McKesson Corp. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Corp. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Corp. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) traded up 0.18% on Thursday, reaching $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 814,767 shares. McKesson Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.53 and a 52 week high of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.44.

McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. McKesson Corp. had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson Corp.’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Corp. will post $12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. McKesson Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr raised McKesson Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded McKesson Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded McKesson Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of McKesson Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.52 per share, with a total value of $100,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,739 shares of McKesson Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $288,569.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson Corp.

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

