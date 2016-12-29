ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Stake Reduced by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19,388.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 49.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $9,581,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 173.7% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) traded down 0.38% on Thursday, reaching $89.26. 328,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.59. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $92.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.16. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company earned $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post $6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

In other ManpowerGroup news, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 9,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $747,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

