Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC were worth $197,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 99,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,591,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 17.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 193,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 49.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.51. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.03. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm earned $887.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/mallinckrodt-plc-mnk-stake-reduced-by-blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a/1135411.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.50 price objective (down from $88.50) on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company (Mallinckrodt) is engaged in the specialty pharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging business. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, and nuclear imaging agents. The Company’s segments include Specialty Brands, Specialty Generics and Nuclear Imaging.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.