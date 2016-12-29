MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMYT. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $27.90 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) opened at 23.25 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The stock’s market cap is $967.83 million.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 149.89% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post ($2.57) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/makemytrip-ltd-mmyt-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1135324.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Think Investments LP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 104.8% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,239,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 634,300 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 37.2% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel company in India. The Company’s services and products include air ticketing, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Its segments include Air ticketing, which provides the facility to book international and domestic air tickets through an Internet-based platform; Hotels and packages, which provides holiday packages and hotel reservations through an Internet-based platform, call-centers and branch offices, and Others, which include advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its Internet Web-sites, income from sale of rail and bus tickets and income from facilitating Website access to a travel insurance company.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.