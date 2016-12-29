Mackay Shields LLC Has $8,976,000 Position in United Technologies Corp. (UTX)

Mackay Shields LLC maintained its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Technologies Corp. were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.28% on Thursday, reaching $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,324 shares. United Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $111.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11.

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. United Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm earned $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Corp. will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. United Technologies Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mackay Shields LLC Has $8,976,000 Position in United Technologies Corp. (UTX)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/mackay-shields-llc-has-8976000-position-in-united-technologies-corp-utx/1135644.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded United Technologies Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr cut United Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies Corp.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.