Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (CLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 13th

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE:CLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE:CLI) opened at 28.15 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Mack-Cali Realty Corp. had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm earned $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Corp. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,900,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,317,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,093,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,525,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,714,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. during the second quarter valued at $29,205,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 589,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter.

CLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mack-Cali Realty Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup Inc. cut Mack-Cali Realty Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mack-Cali Realty Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. The Company’s segments include commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate, multi-family services, and corporate & other.

