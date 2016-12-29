LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,143 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 818,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,004,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $10,726,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. 3,634,540 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock’s market cap is $62.62 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -17.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,143 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/ls-investment-advisors-llc-sells-3143-shares-of-conocophillips-cop/1135875.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Howard Weil raised ConocoPhillips to a “focus list” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.03.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.