Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6,208,000 Position in MasterCard Inc. (MA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasterCard were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Banced Corp acquired a new stake in MasterCard during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasterCard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 462,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in MasterCard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA raised its stake in MasterCard by 14.0% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.77. 2,858,590 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.93. MasterCard Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $108.93.

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. MasterCard had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 69.11%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCard Inc. will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MasterCard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. MasterCard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America Corp. set a $103.00 price target on shares of MasterCard and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Vetr lowered shares of MasterCard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.63 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Pacific Crest set a $110.00 price target on shares of MasterCard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MasterCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

In other MasterCard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 48,424 shares of MasterCard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $5,083,551.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,157,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,202,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Cairns sold 26,630 shares of MasterCard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $2,710,667.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

