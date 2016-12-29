Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 724.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.7% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 0.08% on Thursday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,889 shares. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corp. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 25,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,421,316.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,904.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking, which includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products, and Payment Services segment, which includes PULSE and its Network Partners business.

