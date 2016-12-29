Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,041,000 after buying an additional 260,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Washington Federal by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,603,000 after buying an additional 280,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,782,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Washington Federal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) remained flat at $34.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 381,236 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Roy M. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $1,478,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent J. Beardall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally-insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The Company’s principal activities consists of taking deposits from the public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

