Linde AG (LIN) PT Set at €140.00 by S&P Global Inc.

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €140.00 ($145.83) price target by equities researchers at S&P Global Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €148.00 ($154.17) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €172.00 ($179.17) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €156.29 ($162.80).
Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 158.533 on Tuesday. Linde AG has a 52-week low of €113.97 and a 52-week high of €164.99. The stock has a market cap of €29.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €155.91 and its 200-day moving average is €144.15.
Linde AG Company Profile
Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.
