LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded down 0.39% on Thursday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,330 shares. The firm has a market cap of $827.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.03. LHC Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $230 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $87,696.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 31,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,367,313.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,044.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

