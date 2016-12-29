Korea Investment CORP Buys 4,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 90.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 165.5% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.09% on Thursday, reaching $108.82. 926,851 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.20. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post $5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.60 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $48,668.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $730,644.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $94,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern Corp.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

