Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in YY Inc. (YY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 169.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in YY were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in YY by 106.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 372,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 192,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in YY by 140.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 590,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 345,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YY by 55.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in YY by 508.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in YY by 90.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. 201,134 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. YY Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of YY in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corp. started coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

About YY

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

