Konami Holdings Corp (KNMCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Konami Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:KNMCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Konami Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:KNMCY) opened at 40.7426 on Wednesday. Konami Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 44.3336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

About Konami Holdings Corp

Konami Holdings Corporation is engaged in the entertainment and health fitness industries. The Company operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. Digital Entertainment includes the production, manufacture and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

