KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Boosts Stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Noah Holdings accounts for approximately 2.3% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Noah Holdings were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noah Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Noah Holdings by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Noah Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Noah Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Noah Holdings by 28.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 66,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.52. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

