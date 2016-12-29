Kellogg Co. (K) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $51,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,833,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,127,000 after buying an additional 341,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kellogg by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,355,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Kellogg by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,171,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,860,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,538,000 after buying an additional 1,501,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Kellogg by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,603,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,601,000 after buying an additional 290,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) traded up 0.3951% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.7201. The stock had a trading volume of 23,923 shares. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.1012 and a beta of 0.50. Kellogg Co. has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $87.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 61.36%. The firm earned $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg Co. will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.05%.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $377,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Norman sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $405,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods. Its segments include U.S. Morning Foods; U.S. Snacks; U.S.

