Kansas City Southern (KSU) Given Buy Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note released on Wednesday. Loop Capital currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KSU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lowered Kansas City Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis lowered Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.42.
Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 84.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.90. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $100.69.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.30 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.90%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $4.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,539,000 after buying an additional 133,749 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $261,621,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,832,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,342,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,558,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,518,000 after buying an additional 330,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,204,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after buying an additional 132,673 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
