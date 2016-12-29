Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Insider Purchases $293,859.00 in Stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) insider Xiaoming Hu purchased 57,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $293,859.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaoming Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Xiaoming Hu bought 53,895 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $270,552.90.

On Friday, December 2nd, Xiaoming Hu bought 62,251 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $293,202.21.

On Monday, November 28th, Xiaoming Hu bought 42,485 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $212,000.15.

On Friday, November 25th, Xiaoming Hu bought 126,720 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $536,025.60.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) traded down 2.427% on Thursday, hitting $5.025. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,435 shares. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $239.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.750 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc (Kandi) is focused on the development of pure electric vehicle (EV) products and manufacturing electric vehicle’s parts. The Company’s business operations are the design, development, manufacturing and commercialization of electric vehicles, electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles, which are distributed in China and global markets.

