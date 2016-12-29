Kalmar Investments Inc. DE Has $16,442,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 87.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,820 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 61.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) traded up 0.89% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 1,029,375 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 24,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $679,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,422,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 275,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $7,737,909.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,391.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

