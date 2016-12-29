Kalmar Investments Inc. DE Has $11,721,000 Position in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s holdings in JB Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JB Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of JB Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of JB Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 381,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JB Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of JB Hunt Transport Services by 19.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded up 0.25% during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.32. The stock had a trading volume of 308,308 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.87.

JB Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. JB Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JB Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other JB Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $702,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $429,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,713.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JB Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to various customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

